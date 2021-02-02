P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 30.2% in January

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PFIN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

