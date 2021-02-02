PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 311,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 214.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

