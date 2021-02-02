PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

