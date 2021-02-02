PGGM Investments Has $17.41 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,033 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FOX were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in FOX by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FOX by 883.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

