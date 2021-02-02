PGGM Investments Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309,889 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in State Street were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

