PGGM Investments Has $21.72 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,050. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

