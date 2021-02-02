PGGM Investments Sells 150,403 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,403 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

