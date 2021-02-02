PGGM Investments Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

