Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 21,829 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 373,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,301. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.