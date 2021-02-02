Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 21,829 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 4th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 373,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,301. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

