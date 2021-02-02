PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces $0.03 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,963. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

