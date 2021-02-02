PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 335,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

