PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE:PFN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 278,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,399. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
