PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

