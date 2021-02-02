Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $37,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

