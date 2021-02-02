Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

