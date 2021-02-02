PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,134,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 4,011,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PREKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

