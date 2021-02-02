Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.
NYSE:PMO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,482. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
