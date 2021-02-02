QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.33. The company had a trading volume of 154,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

