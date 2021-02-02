Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50. Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.