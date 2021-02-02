Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Rambus stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 163,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,311. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,249.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

