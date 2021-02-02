Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.