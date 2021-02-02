Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relx by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.