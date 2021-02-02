Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNLSY. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.