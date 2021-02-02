Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY):
- 1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/27/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 12/31/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 12/30/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
- 12/14/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 12/4/2020 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,971. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AP Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.