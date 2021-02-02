Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 753,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 204,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

QSR traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

