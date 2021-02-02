Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $6.31 Million in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,381 shares in the company, valued at $62,619,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5,714.29 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

