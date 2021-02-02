Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

