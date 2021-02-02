Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,734 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 118.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $17,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

AYI stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $135.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

