Revain (REV) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Revain has a total market capitalization of $994.83 million and $6.09 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.