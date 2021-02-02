Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

