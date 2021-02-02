Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,388 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

