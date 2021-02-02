RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 12,988,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 21,218,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

