Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 58,944 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.