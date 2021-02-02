Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 125,000 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 325,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

Visteon stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.