Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.35 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

TFC stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

