Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.91 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.97 per share, with a total value of $45,480.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

