Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

