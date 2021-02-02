Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,211 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.