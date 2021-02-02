Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.82. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

