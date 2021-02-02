Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.
Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock remained flat at $$19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.60.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
