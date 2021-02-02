Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

