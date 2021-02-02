SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Redburn Partners downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.