Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

