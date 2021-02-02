Serum Hits 1-Day Volume of $210.59 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Serum has a total market cap of $149.15 million and $210.59 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00008378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

