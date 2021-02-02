Sessia (KICKS) Market Cap Achieves $847,628.90

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $847,628.90 and approximately $91,324.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

