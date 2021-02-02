SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.