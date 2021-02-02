Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Grows By 40.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,399. The company has a market capitalization of $922.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

