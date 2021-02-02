Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 25.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 3,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.