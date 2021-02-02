Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expands By 44.6%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

TCPC opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.