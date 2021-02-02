Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Declines By 21.5%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 782,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 25.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 368,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,919. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

